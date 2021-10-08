Only 35% of II PUC students attending classes, data shows

Only 35 per cent of the II PU students are attending classes (including online and offline) in Karnataka, according to the data provided by the Department of PU Education. The offline classes resumed for PU one and half months ago.

Though there is an option to attend classes in offline or online mode, surprisingly, 4,02,313 students of second PUC courses are not turning up for classes in any of these modes.

According to the data provided by the department of pre-university education, the total number of students enrolled for the second PUC is 6,27,331, of which 70,478 are attending online classes and 1,54,540 are attending offline classes.

The physical classes for PUC were started on August 23 and the online classes started before that. Considering the Covid-19 situation, the department gave option for students to attend classes in any one of the modes.

According to the department officials, the number of absentees is high mainly because the colleges failed to upload the attendance data of students regularly on the Students’ Achievement Tracking System (SATS). Meanwhile, the department has even warned students that their absence will be taken note of while issuing admission tickets for the board examinations.

“Some colleges are not uploading the data regularly. But the students, who are not attending classes in any one of the modes, will definitely face a problem. After Dasara vacation, we are going to be more stringent about the attendance,” said Snehal R, director department of pre-university education.

The department has declared Dasara vacation for PU colleges from October 10 to 17.

Meanwhile, the department officials have warned the students that there will not be relaxation in attendance this year.

In the 2020-21 academic year, the department has waived mandatory 75 per cent attendance considering the Covid-19 situation and issued admission tickets to all students.

Class 10 attendance

Similarly, the data available from the department of public instruction shows that only 61 per cent of the SSLC students are attending classes. Of the total enrolment of 9,81,236 students to SSLC, 6,01,963 students are attending the classes and the attendance is very poor in Bengaluru North and South - at 29 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

