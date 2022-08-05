Only 49% of infants breastfed within an hour of birth: NHFS report

Though the doctors have stressed the need to breastfeed the child within an hour after birth, according to the National Family Health Survey(NFHS)-5 report released in May this year only 49 per cent of the infants were put to breastfeeding within an hour of birth in Karnataka.

Read | Karnataka's human milk bank sees steady increase in donors

“The first one hour after birth is called the golden hour and breastfeeding the child during this time is crucial for the growth of the infant. In fact, studies have revealed that these children have better cardio-respiratory efficiency and improved immunity,” explained Dr Ravneet Joshi, a paediatrician, and a lactation consultant at Manipal Hospital. The report also revealed that while 89 per cent of the mothers, without formal schooling opted to breastfeed, 96 per cent of the educated mothers ensured breastfeeding.

“Since most of the deliveries happen in a healthcare facility in the urban areas, the doctors try to create awareness about the golden hour. However, this might not be the case in the rural areas and hence there is a need to improve awareness in these areas,” said Dr Yasmin Imdad, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre.

“Given the fact that breast milk helps build a child’s immunity and is also good for the mother’s health, every mother will want to breastfeed. However, there is a strong need to sensitise the society and provide better facilities such as feeding rooms for the mothers,” Dr Ravneet said. August 1 to 7 is celebrated as world breastfeeding week.