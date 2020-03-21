Only 5% of 5.51 lakh of promised jobs generated since 2016

Just 30,000 people have been given employment against 5.51 lakh jobs that were promised under multi-crore investment proposals the state government has approved since 2016.

From 2016-17 to 2018-19, the government approved 781 investment proposals worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore that were to generate 5,51,456 jobs.

Only 59 of them have become operational with an investment of Rs 9,781.07 crore, giving jobs to people, according to data tabled by the government in the legislature.

The 781 projects were cleared by the Single Window Clearance Committee (for projects between Rs 15 crore - Rs 500 crore) and the State High Level Clearance Committee (for those above Rs 500 crore).

These investment proposals were made after the government organised the flagship Invest Karnataka summit in 2016, where memorandums of understanding were signed for 122 projects worth Rs 1.27 lakh crore promising 1.69 lakh jobs.

“We are continuously following-up with the industries and investors,” Large & Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar told DH. “On March 23, there’s a meeting the chief minister will chair. This will be followed by a meeting that I will chair on March 24 to review investments,” he said, adding that he held another meeting a couple of days ago to take stock of the investments.

Karnataka, which the government says is a preferred destination, got pushed to the third place, behind Gujarat and Maharashtra, when it comes to investments. In 2019, the state witnessed an 8% drop in investment proposals, according to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data. This was attributed to political instability and the floods that rocked the state last year.

The government, however, continues to reach out to investors. An Invest Karnataka summit has been planned for November this year. In February, the government hosted the Invest Karnataka - Hubballi conference, where 2,000 delegates participated, and investment plans worth Rs 72,000 crore have been announced. Of them, Rs 796.90 crore are for the backward Yadgir district.

The government is also working on a new industrial policy that promises to prioritize industrial activity in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This is because most investments are flowing into Bengaluru. Of the 30,638 jobs generated from 2016-2018, some 18,000 jobs are in and around Bengaluru.