Only 57% sewage treated in Karnataka, rest released in water bodies

In Karnataka only 57 per cent of sewage was being treated, while the rest went untreated and mostly entered water bodies, an affidavit to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) revealed.

Of the total 3,356.5 million litres per day (MLD) sewage generated in all urban areas, only 1,929.10 million litres—57 per cent—is being treated, said the state government.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, in her affidavit before the NGT, said Karnataka has 168 sewage treatment plants (STPs), with a combined treatment capacity of 2,787.21 MLD; they currently treat about 1,929.10 MLD.

“Additional 70 SPTs are under construction, with a treatment capacity of 393.63 MLD which will be brought into operation within the stipulated period. Also 95 STPs with an estimated treatment capacity of 263.67 MLD have also been proposed,” the affidavit said.

The NGT is hearing a petition related to waste management in urban local bodies across the country. State governments have to submit their status reports to it about the steps being taken to handle waste in each state.

In 313 urban local bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka, a total of 6,584 tonne per day solid waste is being generated; of which 3,139 tonnes per day, about 47 per cent, is being processed.

Procurement of lands to establish scientific processing and disposal facilities is completed in 249 ULBs out of 313 ULBs; in the remaining 64 newly added ULBs, land identification is under progress, Sharma stated in the affidavit submitted for Karnataka.

There are 191 dumpsites and a total 82.15 lakh tonnes of old waste accumulated on it. There are 19 cities that have issued work orders for bioremediation of these waste. In Bijapur City, a total 74,000 tonne of legacy waste was remediated; Tumkur has cleared 19,000 tonne, Shivamogga City has cleared 16,000 tonne legacy waste while Mangalore City evacuated 29,000 of legacy waste and bio-remediation is under progress, the affidavit revealed.