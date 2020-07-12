Only essential to work staff at police stations

Following a spike in Covid-19 cases among police personnel, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has issued directions to ensure all policemen are tested for the disease. Deploying only essential staff at police stations and allowing all those above 50 years of age to work from home are among the directions

issued.

In a letter to senior police officers of the state, Bommai noted that it was essential to adapt policing to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Funds under Arogya Bhagya should be released to all empanelled hospitals under the scheme to get police personnel tested,” he said.

Deputing constables and other staff on shift basis, taking measures to ensure complaints are filed online and ensuring financial assistance to all police stations to sanitise the premises are among the instructions.

“Only essential staff should be deputed at police stations, issue instructions to all police personnel above 50 years of age to work from home and instal glass cabinets at the receptions of police stations where complaints are received,” Bommai said in his letter.

Noting that many police personnel deployed at Covid-19 hospitals and crematoriums were prone to the disease, he said that masks, head gear, gloves and PPE kits should be compulsorily provided.

Fifteen personnel attached to HAL police station had tested positive recently, following which the station was sanitised. Cases were also reported among staff in other police stations, raising concerns in the

department.