Only licenced mining will be allowed in Karnataka, says CM B S Yediyurappa

In counter, Siddharamaiah said that CM Yediyurappa was hand in glove with illegal mining and quarrying

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 23 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 17:52 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday reiterated that his government will not allow illegal mining and quarrying activities.

“I will not allow illegal mining. Whoever wants to take up mining can do so only after obtaining a license,” Yediyurappa told reporters before leaving for his home district Shivamogga where a massive gelatin explosion killed five people. “Such incidents happen because of illegal activities,” he said.

A comprehensive probe had been ordered to look into the incident, said Yediyurappa. “What caused the blast? Who gave permission for such a huge amount of explosives to be transported? All these will be looked into and we will take action against those involved,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, however, said Yediyurappa was hand in glove with illegal mining and quarrying. “Illegal mining is taking place by throwing rules of the Mines & Geology department to the wind. This is because of Yediyurappa’s support,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Referring to Yediyurappa’s statement, Siddaramaiah said that those engaged in illegal mining can apply for a licence. “But isn’t illegal mining a crime? What’s the punishment for that? How can he say this being in a responsible position?” he said.

The Congress leader said he spoke with the Shivamogga deputy commissioner. “Gelatin and dynamite was brought in without licence from Andhra Pradesh. This is the first offence. That it wasn’t stored safely is the second offence. It’s clear that the incident happened due to the neglect of officials,”(sic) he said, adding that Yediyurappa and Shivamogga in-charge minister K S Eshwarappa must take the blame.

shivamogga
Karnataka
blast
B S Yediyurappa
Siddaramaiah

