'Opportunistic party' remark: HD Kumaraswamy hits out at Siddaramaiah

  • Sep 20 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 22:17 ist

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy described former CM Siddaramaiah's brand of politics as "chameleon politics", after the latter accused JD(S) of being an opportunistic party.

"Siddaramaih, who jumped to Congress to satisfy his lust for power has revealed the true color of his chameleon politics by calling JD(S) an opportunistic party," he said in a tweet.

Accusing him of quitting the party after enjoying all powers while being with the JD(S), Kumaraswamy said that his party had little to learn from an "opportunistic and thankless" Siddaramaiah. "JD(S) has little to learn from a self-deceitful politician," he added.

Siddaramaiah, during an event held at KPCC office Saturday, had attacked the JD(S), calling it an opportunistic party.

HD Kumaraswamy
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka

