Opposition guns for action against Yetnal, Renukacharya

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 23:36 ist
Renukacharya allegedly called for shooting Muslims who attended Tablighi Jamaat and did not quarantine themselves.

The Congress and JD(S) on Wednesday mounted pressure on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to act against BJP lawmakers Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MP Renukacharya, who allegedly called for "shooting dead" Muslims who do not quarantine themselves after attending the Tablighi Jamaat convention.

"By targeting minorities, Yatnal and Renukacharya are projecting them as repsonsible for the coronavirus. To say that they should be shot dead is inflammatory and it is punishable under law. They should be booked and arrested," Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. 

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy pointed out that many media houses were also adding to the chaos. "Despite the CM's warning, many media houses are engaged in fanning communal frenzy. In such an unprecedented national health emergency, communal hatred can not only to derail government's efforts to restore normalcy but also lead to communal unrest. I appeal to Yediyirappa to immediately issue executive orders to the police to file suo motu FIRs against those who incite communal hatred in print, TV and social media," he said, adding that the CM should order his party colleagues to not air communally-sensitive opinions.

Meanwhile, former minister B K Chanrashekar lamented that BJP leaders were openly abusive of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda have been openly abusive of Sonia Gandhi for her observations following the Congress Working Committee meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Chandrashekar said. "Nadda has been personally derogatory," he said. "Mr Shah's vocabulary is dedicated to running down any kind of opposition to government on any matter" he added. However, Chandrashekar welcomed PM Modi's outreach with Opposition leaders. 

 

 

