Opposition leaders attack Karnataka government at all-party meet

Opposition leaders on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP government for "poor" crisis management, asking why authorities delayed taking measures despite knowing that the second Covid-19 wave was coming.

Taking part in a virtual meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala, Congress and JD(S) leaders made several suggestions to the government for better management of the crisis.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said it was unconstitutional for the Governor to chair the all-party meeting. "The Governor intervening in administrative affairs is extra-Constitutional and I believe that this meeting goes against the Constitutional provisions," he said.

He further criticised Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for being lax about the second Covid-19 wave. "He did not call for an all-party meeting until now," Siddaramaiah said. He also suggested that the government reschedule the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections to a later date.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy, who joined the meeting virtually from the hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19, asked the government to impose a lockdown. "The state government seems to have ignored the suggestions by Technical Advisory Committee. I personally believe that in the present situation, there is a need for lockdown. The government cannot put people's health at peril by thinking only from a financial perspective," he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar minced no words as he attacked the state government. "Where's the common sense," he asked, as he pointed out the government's "failure in preparing" for the pandemic.

Yediyurappa also took part in the meeting virtually from the hospital where he is being currently treated for Covid-19.

At the meeting, Yediyurappa reportedly admitted that there were shortcomings. He said the government would take further steps considering suggestions made by the Governor and Opposition leaders. The CM said that "continuous efforts" were underway to ensure proper treatment, medicines, ventilators and ICUs for the infected.

"During the last one year, infrastructure development in government hospitals was taken up on priority and as a result, there is 12 per cent increase in beds and the number of oxygenated beds has increased manifold with 29,667 beds," Yediyurappa said, according to a statement.