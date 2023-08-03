Organs of 151 brain-dead persons donated in 2022 in Karnataka

The families of 151 brain-dead people in Karnataka had donated 759 organs and tissues in 2022, which is the highest in the state so far. Out of this, 123 brain-dead people were from the Bengaluru zone (including Mysuru and Bengaluru districts), which is also the highest among the zones in the state.



This was informed by Lijamol Joseph, Chief Transplant Coordinator, SOTTO (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of Karnataka -- formerly known as 'Jeevasarthakathe') of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Also Read | Increase in organ transplants post Covid, Centre says

The Indian Organ Donation Day is being observed on Thursday (August 3).

The organs of 13 brain-dead persons in Mangaluru zone and 15 brain-dead persons in Hubballi zone were donated by their families.



In 2022, families of brain-dead people donated 232 kidneys, 124 livers, 38 hearts, and nine lungs, giving a new lease of life to 403 single-organ recipients.

For multi-organ recipients, the families donated two sets of kidneys and pancreas, two sets of liver and kidney of brain-dead people. The skin of 38 brain-dead people, 64 heart valves and 246 corneas of brain-dead people were also donated. However, the families of over 30 brain-dead eligible people had declined to donate organs in 2022, Lijamol said.

There is a huge gap between demand and supply, she said. 7,241 single organ recipients are waiting for transplantation. The demand for organs include 5,293 kidneys, 1,718 livers, 162 heart transplants,and 68 lung transplants.

Also, 99 multi-organ recipients are also waiting. Out of this, 46 are waiting for liver and kidneys, two are waiting for kidney and heart, 23 are waiting for kidney and pancreas, and 28 for heart and lungs, Lijamol said.



In 2019, the families of 105 brain-dead people donated organs. The donations were reduced to families of 35 brain-dead people due to Covid-19 in 2020. The number of organ donations by families of brain-dead people picked up after the donation of the organs of actor Sanchari Vijay in June 2021.



The families of 70 people donated organs in 2021. In 2022, families of 151 brain-dead people donated organs while in 2023, so far, families of 104 brain-dead people donated organs, Lijamol informed.

The eye donations picked up after the donation of the eyes of actor Puneeth Rajkumar in October 2021. There were 150 cornea donations in 2019, it reduced to 52 in 2020 due to Covid, 66 in 2021 and 246 in 2022. This year, so far, there are 178 cornea donations, she added.

Dr Rajkumar P Wadhwa, gastroenterologist and head of a licenced organ transplant centre of a private hospital in Mysuru, said that in Karnataka, 45% of transplantations are live donations and 55 per cent of them are cadaver donations. "There is inhibition among people for live donation due to lack of knowledge, fear of health issues and disfigurement after organ donation. Religious beliefs and lack of awareness also prevent some families from donating organs of their brain-dead relatives. So, the right kind of communication and counselling is required," he added.