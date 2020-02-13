Oscar glory for Karwar man

Amit Ganapathi Badkar, the native of Karwar, has done his town, state and country proud with his excellent animation works for the computer-animated comedy fil Toy Story 4, which bagged the coveted Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film category.
Amit, who is currently working as animation technician in the United States, was part of special effects team in the fourth instalment of Toy Story series, produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney
Pictures.
Filmmakers Mark Nielsen, Josh Cooley and Jonas Rivera received the award at the 92nd Academy awards ceremony at Los Angeles on Feb 9.
In fact, Amit was also a part of Oscar-winning movies Brave (2012) and Inside Out (2015).
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe