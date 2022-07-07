Out of school children: Karnataka HC directs panel to suggest steps

The High Court was informed on Wednesday that lakhs of children are out of anganwadis.

Senior advocate K N Phanindra, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the suo motu PIL, informed the court that a report has been filed on the survey conducted.

In the report dated June 1, it has been stated that a total of 4.54 lakh children (0-3 years age group) and another 5.33 lakh children (4-6 years age group) have not been enrolled in the anganwadis.

The report said a total of 15,338 children in the age group of 6-14 years are out of school and 10,018 children falling in the same age group were never enrolled.

According to the report, in BBMP area, out of 17,70,081 children in the age group of 0-18 years, a total of 11,83,929 children have enrolled in schools.

In urban areas of the state, of the 13,73,921 children in the age group of 6-18 years, 10,62,161 children have enrolled in schools.

Similarly, in rural areas in, among the identified 35,24,260 children in the age group of 0-18 years, 27,11,649 have enrolled in schools.

After going through the report, a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe directed the high power committee constituted by the court to meet on July 16.

The bench directed the committee to consider the issue pertaining to out of school children in the entire state and suggest measures to bring them back to school.

The PIL regarding out of school children has been posted for hearing on July 19.