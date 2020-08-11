Over 1 lakh Covid-19 patients discharged so far in Karnataka, 6,257 new infections

Over one lakh Covid-19 patients have been discharged so far after recovery in Karnataka,as the state on Tuesday reported 6,257 new cases and 86 fatalities. The total number of infections now stood at 1,88,611 and death toll was 3,398, the health department said.

Recoveries overtook the number of cases reported on Tuesday, with 6,473 patients being discharged.

Out of 6,257 fresh cases reported, 1,610 were from Bengaluru urban. As of August 11 evening, cumulatively 1,88,611 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 3,398 deaths and 1,05,599 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 79,606 active cases, 78,907 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 699 are in Intensive Care Units. Seventeen of the 86 deaths reported on Tuesday were from Bengaluru urban, Mysuru (11), Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada (9 each), Ballari, Belagavi and Davangere (4 each), Koppal, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Haveri (3 each), Raichur, Mandya, Vijayapura, Gadag, Bidar and Chikkaballapura (2 each), and Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagara (1 each).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,610, Ballari 736, Belagavi 575, Dharwad 276, Dakshina Kannada 243, Mysuru 238, Udupi 219, Raichur 201, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with 77,038 infections, followed by Ballari 11,360 and Mysuru 7,923, the bulletin said. Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 42,674 discharges, followed by Ballari 5,851 and Kalaburagi 4,992.

A total of 17,72,991 samples have been tested so far, out of which 43,924 were tested on Tuesday. Among the samples tested today 20,139 were rapid antigen tests.