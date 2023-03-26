Over 10 lakh people participate in convention marking valedictory of Pancharatna Ratha Yatre

JD(S) Supremo and Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said that response to 'Pancharatna Ratha Yatre' has made him confident that opportunity will be given to JD(S) to serve people in Assembly elections. He appealed to people to trust JD(S) by explaining how JD(S), he and H D Kumaraswamy lived up to their words.

After six months, he participated in a public function for the first time, at JD(S) mega convention to conclude 'Pancharatna Ratha Yatre' hosted in 100 acre land near Tripura Sundari Devi temple on Mysuru ring road on Sunday.

Devegowda said, "I grew only with the blessings of God, people and party workers. I wanted to participate in the Pancharatna programme at least once. JD(S) is a party which believes in truth, hard work and development. It doesn't believe in dividing people in the name of caste or religion. I have strived for people from all sections of society. I was the first person to raise voice for women's reservations. I have strived for several water projects for Cauvery, Krishna and other rivers. I have strived to solve inter-state issues and others. I am satisfied with whatever I have done during my seven decades of politics."

H D Kumaraswamy appealed to people to bless the party to come to power with a full majority independently, to make Karnataka a model state and fulfil the dream of H D Deve Gowda.

JD(S) state head C M Ibrahim said that they would protest for scrapping the 4 per cent quota to minorities on Monday.

H D Revanna, Nikhil Kumarswamy, Prajwal and Sooraj, JD(S) state head C M Ibrahim, MLAs G T Devegowda, Sa Ra Mahesh, Ashwin Kumar, Bandeppa Kashempur and other JD(S) leaders participated.

JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda greeted people in a special wheelchair. H D Kumaraswamy, H D Revanna, Nikhil Kumarswamy, Prajwal and Sooraj accompanied him.

Immadi Pulikeshi model crown and gold plated plough (negilu) were presented to H D Deve Gowda.

They had made provisions for Namaz after 6.30 pm for minority community people.