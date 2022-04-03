Over 12,000 govt schools to get their own lands by April end

The Revenue department has directed deputy commissioners of the respective districts to complete the land registration process of the government schools by April 2022.

The move intends to register lands in the name of 12,500 schools lacking their own lands. The principal secretary of the Revenue department Tushar Girinath has instructed the commissioners to conduct drives for the completion of the process. The proposal covers about 25 per cent of over 50,000 schools across the state.

A department of primary and secondary education’s proposal in this regard was pending for quite some time.

A majority of such schools are located in the Malnad region and districts where forest cover is more. Some schools have come up on the forest lands. In some cases, schools have been built on encroached lands. In a few cases, philanthropists donated the lands which were used to build structures, an official from the department said.

Family members of such donors have moved the court claiming their ancestral lands back. The department can tackle such cases legally. The forest and encroached lands and the government properties used to build schools should be transferred in the name of respective schools, the official added.

The department has directed the Block Education Officers to submit details of such schools.

