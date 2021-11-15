Over 13 lakh unique health IDs created in Karnataka, 7th highest in India

As on November 13, Karnataka had the seventh highest number of unique health IDs created in India, clocking 13,24,065 health IDs.

This is 2.17 per cent of the state’s population, as per data sourced from the National Health Authority. Whereas across India, 13.75 crore IDs were created, which is 11.05 per cent of the population.

Health ID is a randomly generated 14-digit number used for the purposes of uniquely identifying persons, authenticating them and threading their health records across multiple systems and stakeholders.

Dr Arun Kumar, deputy director, e-Health, health department, who is also the nodal officer for state ABDM, told DH that the state has had three meetings so far with the central government on what needs to be done, for citizens to benefit from these digital health IDs.

“In future, all health records of patients can be maintained digitally with their consent, instead of them lugging around years of health records in hard copies wherever they go. With their consent, the approved doctors can access their health records digitally, in both private and government hospitals, if they have the application software. But all records need to be digitised first, only then these IDs are of some value,” Kumar said.

Apart from digitisation of patient records, healthcare providers and health facilities also have to be registered and approved.

As per the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) website, which was launched by the PM on September 27, only 23 out of 3,198 health facilities and 13 out of 3,476 doctors approved across the country are from Karnataka.

“Somebody should verify whether the healthcare provider trying to register is a doctor or not, with a Karnataka Medical Council registration number. So, we need a verifier who can authenticate. Also, the facility he/she works for needs to be inspected. So, we will have state-level and district-level verifiers, who will visit these facilities to check if it’s a hospital, nursing home or lab,” he said.

“Only after it’s approved at both these levels, it will get uploaded on the portal. We’re yet to start all these procedures that have already been done as part of a pilot study in Andaman Nicobar, Puducherry, Daman and Diu, and Kashmir, in small populations. Now, it has to be extended to larger populations,” Kumar said.

“More than 4.31 crore people have been given the first dose of Covid vaccination in the state. We need to check if all those who gave Aadhaar as the proof of identity during vaccination have a digital health ID already created for them,” he said.

Data protection concerns

However, Pallavi Bedi, senior policy officer at the Centre for Internet and Society, told DH, “There is a sentence in the privacy policy of the CoWIN portal that if you give Aadhaar as proof of identity during Covid vaccination, a unique health ID will be created. Putting such a statement in the privacy policy does not amount to taking the informed consent of the individual.”

“The purpose of the ID is not explained to citizens. Since there is no data protection policy being implemented yet in the country, we don’t know what happens if there is a data leak or if there is misuse of data.”

While 51 per cent of IDs created were of men, 49 per cent were of women. Age-wise breakup of the IDs showed that the highest IDs were of individuals aged 19-45 years (53 per cent), followed by 46-60 years (27 per cent), 60+ years (18 per cent), and 0-18 years (2 per cent), which exposes the digital divide between the young and the old.

