Over 16.6K pregnant women receive Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka

More than 2.27 lakh pregnant women across India have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the ongoing national Covid vaccination drive.

Karnataka accounts for 16,673 vaccinated pregnant women with no reported adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) in either them or lactating mothers.

D Randeep, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP, said that at eight health facilities in the BBMP limits, 444 women have been vaccinated: 432 pregnant women and 12 lactating mothers, and none have reported any side effects. The BBMP, however, has a long way to reach its target of vaccinating 87,989 pregnant women and 1,36,971 lactating mothers in the city.

Dr Geetha Shivamurthy, medical superintendent, Vani Vilas Hospital, one of the eight facilities exclusively vaccinating such women, has vaccinated 130 pregnant women and one lactating mother so far. “We are recommending vaccination 12 weeks after conception, in the second trimester of pregnancy. Among those vaccinated so far, they have tolerated it well,” she said.

Ballari district has a target of vaccinating 40,000 women registered for Antenatal check-ups (ANCs). Among them, 5,582 pregnant women and 432 lactating mothers have been jabbed.

Manohar K N M, consultant, Reproductive and Child Health Office, Ballari, said, “We are extracting lists from primary health centres of those registered for ANCs. An Asha and ANM is sent to motivate them to come to the vaccination centre.”

“If it’s an HRP (with comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension), only after a gynaecologist or a medical officer gives a consultation, vaccination is done). ANMs are given AEFI kits to give first aid in case of side effects.”

Barring urban areas in Ballari and Hosapete where Covaxin is given, all other taluks are giving only Covishield.

D Nagalakshmi, general secretary, Karnataka Asha Workers’ Association, said, “Beneficiaries may be queueing up in cities for vaccination. But it is only on the insistence of Asha workers in villages that women are coming forward for vaccination. They are pivotal in convincing not only them but their family members too that vaccines are safe both for the mother and the unborn baby.”

Chikkamagalur district has a target of vaccinating 6,253 pregnant women and 12,947 lactating mothers out of which 876 pregnant women and 3363 lactating mothers have been vaccinated.

Dr Hema Divakar, former president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), has tied up with some NGOs to vaccinate pregnant women in Hemmargala village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

“As a general rule of thumb, we don’t recommend anything in the first trimester. But if the third wave hits hard and unvaccinated pregnant women are affected, then we may probably suggest vaccination even in the first trimester,” she said.