Over 2 lakh students apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test this time

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has seen a steep increase in the number of applicants for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023.

Compared to the previous year, the KEA has received 37,000 more applications and it has extended the last date for submission of applications up to April 10.

Last year, the KEA received 2,13,000 applications and this year, it has already received 2,50,000 applications. Of this, 2,37,000 have paid the fees.

“Compared to last five years, KCET 2023 has received the highest number of applications and this could be because of more enrolment for the PU course, especially for science stream,” a KEA official said.

MCQ factor

Meanwhile, the faculties at the PU colleges said more students had applied for KCET this time as they were confident of scoring more due to the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern of the bquestion paper for the II PU exams this year.

“The MCQ pattern is a boon for students who aspire to take up professional courses and this is one of the main reasons for the increase in the number of applicants,” a government PU college principal said. The KCET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 23.