Over 24.8k SSLC students skip third language paper

As many as 195 candidates wrote the exams sitting in separate rooms due to health issues

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2022, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 03:04 ist

As many as 24,868 candidates remained absent for the third language paper of the SSLC exam on Friday.

A total of 8,67,215 candidates had enrolled for the third language paper.

As many as 195 candidates wrote the exams sitting in separate rooms due to health issues.

According to the department, 98.1% of freshers and 80.76% of private candidates took the board exams. As much as 77.44% of repeaters appeared for the exams.

