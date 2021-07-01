Over 3 lakh people died, Karnataka govt fudging Covid-19 death figures: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said his party will draw up a list of people who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic even as he claimed that the government’s death figure is understated.

According to Shivakumar, more than three lakh people have died this year alone due to the pandemic as against the government’s death toll of 35,000.

“Death audit is compulsory. Even if the government doesn’t do it, we will go to every house and draw up a list of people who died last year and this year. We will work towards getting them compensation,” Shivakumar said, referring to the party’s massive month-long outreach programme that started Thursday.

“We have made our own application form for households that have not received Covid-19 death certificates. Our party workers will mount pressure on officials to issue certificates, which will be used to claim compensation from the government,” he said.

Also Read | Govt reducing Covid tests to show less cases: D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar cited death figures from the eJanMa website of the Office of the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths. “Between January 1 and June 13, there have been 3.27 lakh deaths in the state,” he said.

As on June 30, this figure stood at 3.60 lakh. But soon after Shivakumar’s claim, these details on the website became inaccessible.

Earlier this month, senior Congress leader HK Patil had flagged the disparity. “Have we had so many natural deaths? It’s not possible,” Patil wondered.

Congress working president Eshwar Khandre cited figures from the Bidar district government hospital that has 500 beds, 250 for non-Covid patients. “Between April 15 and May 15, the hospital provided us a list of 557 people who died. But the government’s bulletin shows just 141 deaths. Clearly, they are fudging the numbers,” he said.

Shivakumar said the government should be “liberal” during times like these. “Those who come forward seeking compensation, with or without a doctor’s certificate, should be considered,” he said. “Many people have died at home as they were unable to go to the hospital. How can they claim compensation? They can’t.”

The Congress leader also lashed out at the BJP government, saying it had “no heart, eyes and ears” after the Chamarajanagar tragedy. “The government has compensated only 24 families out of 36 deceased,” he said. “They haven’t been given death certificates,” he said, demanding an FIR against ministers and officials responsible for the deaths.

Check out DH latest videos: