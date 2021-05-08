Over 34,000 Covid-19 patients discharged on a single day across Karnataka

The state discharged a massive 34,881 Covid-19 patients on Saturday. This is the second-largest single-day discharge in the state so far, following from over 35,000 people who were discharged on April 29.

The move comes even as the viral outbreak shows little sign of abating, although statewide numbers saw a slight drop over the last three days. On Saturday, 47,563 new cases were made public. This number is slightly less than the 49,058 cases which were disclosed on Thursday.

Out of Saturday’s new figures, 21,534 cases were in Bengaluru Urban, comprising 45 per cent of the total number. The data shows that the city’s share of daily cases has been declining in recent weeks. Up to late April, Bengaluru Urban accounted for an average of 62 per cent of daily cases.

Tumakuru recorded the next highest cases (2,419) followed by Mysuru (2,294), Kalaburagi (1,661) and Dakshina Kannada (1,513)

The state recorded as many as 482 new Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday. However, not all deaths were recent. According to the data, at least 121 had happened in the month of April. Twenty-six, however, had happened on Saturday.

As per the data, Karnataka conducted 1.57 lakh tests over a 24-hour period on Friday and Saturday. The state’s test positivity rate was 30.29 per cent. As per World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on pandemic containment, the test positivity rate should ideally be under 5 per cent.