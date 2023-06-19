Over 4,000 applications under agriculture quota rejected

More than 4,000 students, who had applied for B.Sc Agriculture seats under the agriculture quota, this year, have been rejected as their parents are employed with private firms while some failed to furnish necessary documents or submitted fake documents.

Of the 18,650 applied under the agriculture quota, only 14,190 were found eligible for the seats reserved for the children of the farmers. Many lost out as they were found to have submitted fake records during the document verification

process.

As per the details available from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) the applications of 4,460 students, claiming agriculture quota, have been rejected. “Despite their parents working in private companies in the cities and earning well, candidates had applied to claim the quota. But such candidates failed to submit the necessary certificates to prove the same,” said an official of KEA.

“To our surprise there were even children of businessmen. They think they can claim the quota just because they are having a farmhouse or a piece of land. For some, there is no agriculture background at all,” official added.

For the BSc agriculture course there are over 5,000 plus seats available. This year the KEA has announced the rejected list with reasons for

rejection.

Meanwhile, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bangalore, is planning to request the government to ban practical exams for Agriculture quota. “Though there is no knowledge among students, there are plenty of centers conducting crash courses for students to prepare them for practicals where they teach them some basics. Considering this we are thinking of recommending the government to scrap the practical exam,” said a senior official.