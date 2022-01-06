Over 5,000 new Covid cases in Karnataka

Over 5,000 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 4,324 from Bengaluru alone

The total number of active cases is now at 22,173

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 06 2022, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 21:51 ist
The State has been witnessing a steady surge since last week and reported 5,031 fresh cases today, compared to 4,246 on Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo

With over 5,000 daily cases, Karnataka continued to witness a surge in numbers on Thursday, but reported only one death, taking the count to 30,22,603 and the fatalities toll to 38,358.

The State has been witnessing a steady surge since last week and reported 5,031 fresh cases today, compared to 4,246 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 4,324 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 172 being discharged and one death. The total number of active cases is now at 22,173.

FOLLOW DH's LATEST CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE, HERE

There were 271 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,62,043, a health department bulletin said. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.95 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.01 per cent. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 106 new cases, Udupi 92, Mandya 66, Mysuru 65, Belagavi 64, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,76,374 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,510 and Tumakuru 1,21,441. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,41,046, followed by Mysuru 1,77,808 and Tumakuru 1,20,173.

Cumulatively a total of 5,71,26,655 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,27,194 were tested on Thursday alone. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
Bengaluru
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Marriage age bill: Hyderabad Muslims rush to tie knot

Marriage age bill: Hyderabad Muslims rush to tie knot

How could the Big Bang arise from nothing?

How could the Big Bang arise from nothing?

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

 