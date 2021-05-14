Over 55 lakh Karnataka farmers receive a total of Rs 985.61 cr uner PM-KISAN scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said more than 55 lakh farmers across the state have received a total financial benefit of Rs 985.61 crore directly into their bank accounts as the first instalment for the current fiscal, under the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi" (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the fresh installment of the financial benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme via video-conferencing, which Yediyurappa attended.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji released the 8th installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN, an initiative providing income support to the farmers. More than 55 lakh farmers across Karnataka received Rs.985.61 Cr directly into their bank accounts," Yediyurappa tweeted after the video- conferencing.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

According to an official release by the state government, till date, 55.06 lakh farmer families have benefited from the scheme by receiving at least one instalment.

From March 2019 to March 2021, these 55.06 lakh farmer families have received a total of Rs.6,936.98 crore from the Government of India, it said, adding that for the year 2021- 22, request for transfer of funds of Rs 985.61 crore, being the first installment of the current year was given to the centre.

Noting that the state also has provision for providing financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per year in two instalments to the farmer families approved by the Government of India, the release said, the state has provided financial assistance of Rs. 2,891.70 crore till date.

Amongst all states, Karnataka has done the highest percentage of Aadhaar enabled transactions and was awarded by the Government of India in February this year, it added.