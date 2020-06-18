Over 5.9 lakh students appear for II PUC English exam in Karnataka amidst coronavirus

It was indeed ‘testing time’ for lakhs of students who turned up at their respective examination centres for II PUC exam for the last pending subject (English) amidst COVID-19 pandemic fear.

Close to about 6 lakh students are the first batch of students in Karnataka appearing for an annual examination after a hiatus of three months due to lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with adequate social distancing and thermal screening rules.

Sources in the Pre-University Education department told DH that as many as 5.95 lakh students had enrolled for the exam, which is underway at 1,016 examination centres across Karnataka. Aligning with the SOP and guidelines issued by the Health Department, students descended on exam centres much earlier than the scheduled time to avoid the last-minute rush for thermal screening and sanitisation process.

Even though the rule of social distancing was not adhered to at some of the exam centres, the examination began on a peaceful note on Thursday morning. “I reached the centre at around 8:45 am though the exam commences at 10:15 am,” said Nandita, a student in one of the city colleges.

Yet another student, Chinmay Kulkarni said, “This is an entirely different experience for all of us as we are writing exams in a different scenario. I know it is uncomfortable to write while wearing a mask. But it is the new normal and we have been rehearsing that for weeks.”

Dr Manjunath, Principal, Seshadripuram PU College, Kengeri said, “We have put in place all safety measures as directed by the Health Department. Over 270 students are writing exams at our centre. Separate arrangements have been made for students with cold, fever and cough to write the exam.”

Every student was checked for body temperature and sanitiser was sprayed into their hands at the entrance of the exam centre. Wearing masks was made compulsory and those who did not have masks were provided with masks by the officials at the exam centre.