Over 6k samples sent for genome sequencing in 5 months: Sudhakar

Karnataka accounts for nearly 10 per cent of the total Covid-19 positive samples that were sent for genome sequencing in the country in the last five months, according to the latest data.

As many as 21,669 samples were sent for genome sequencing across India from July 1 to December 5, 2021, according to the GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data) database.

By sending 2,149 samples (including 400 from Molecular Solutions) for sequencing to INSACOG laboratories alone, Karnataka accounted for 9.9 per cent of the total samples sent for sequencing in the country during the said period, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, reacting to the report “Karnataka fares poor in genomic sequencing, data reveals” published in these columns on December 5.

Sharing the latest data with DH, Sudhakar said that Karnataka had sent 6,273 samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) laboratories and private ones for genome sequencing from July 1 to December 5, 2021. Of these, 4,124 samples collected from various BBMP wards in Bengaluru were sent for sequencing to a private facility, Strand Life Sequences laboratory and the rest were sequenced by NIMHANS, NCBS and Molecular Solutions.

“If you add the samples sequenced at the Strand Life Sciences to that sequenced at INSACOG labs, the total samples sequenced would go up to 25,793. This means the total samples sent for sequencing by Karnataka was 24 per cent of the total samples in the country,” he explained.

However, it has to be seen whether Karnataka would be able to sequence a big number of samples in the coming days, as the health department has written to all the districts to send the Covid-19 samples only to the government laboratories for genomic sequencing.

Currently, the bulk of samples sourced from various parts of the state, including those drawn from different wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, are being sequenced by Strand Life Sciences laboratory.

In fact, Health Commissioner D Randeep had written to the Chairperson of INSACOG on November 10, seeking to include Strand Life Sciences in genomic sequence activity in the interest of having more genomic sequencing in the state. “The said laboratory has the necessary set-up, equipment and trained human resources, to take up genomic sequencing as per the SoP for the involvement of private sector laboratories for genome sequencing.”

However, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan November 27 wrote to the chief secretaries of all the states to send the samples only to INSACOG laboratories. Subsequently, on December 01, Randeep issued a circular to all the districts to send Covid samples only to such laboratories.

