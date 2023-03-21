Over 70,500 ILI, SARI cases reported in K'taka since January

Karnataka has reported 70,589 cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) from January till March 17, according to the data from the central government's Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

A majority of them (68,062) are ILI cases which are mostly managed in the OPD. ILI patients have a fever with symptoms like cough and cold. The remaining 2,527 were SARI patients who may have respiratory distress and require hospitalisation.

In addition to government hospitals, some private ones too submit reports on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) IHIP portal. But given that many private hospitals do not submit data, the actual numbers could be much higher. ILI and SARI can be caused by viruses, like Covid, Influenza A and B (including H3N2), adenovirus, etc.

The highest number of reported ILI-plus-SARI cases are from Udupi (7,581), followed by Mysuru (5,863) and Mandya (5,613). BBMP ranks fourth with 5,304 cases. In all districts, the majority of cases are contributed by ILI.

Considering SARI cases alone, Bengaluru Rural (463) ranks first, followed by Gadag (350) and Hassan (328). Only 179 SARI cases have been reported from BBMP limits.

ILI cases declining

As per the IHIP portal's comparison over three years, the reported ILI cases have shot up this year compared to 2021.

Considering data for the first 10 weeks, the weekly numbers this year have been three to six times more than those corresponding numbers in 2021. For example, data for the first week of January shows there were only 1,297 ILI cases in 2021, but 7,785 in 2023. The numbers in 2023 are higher than the 2022 numbers as well.

In 2021, the weekly cases in the first 10 weeks ranged only between 951 and 1,776 whereas it has ranged from 4,793 to 7,966 this year.

However, this year's week 9 and 10 data - towards February end to mid-March - shows that the numbers are declining. Over this period, weekly ILI cases declined to below 5,000 for the first time this year, with 4,793 cases in week 9 and 4,811 cases in week 10.

According to the union health ministry's press release of March 10 too, cases of seasonal influenza are expected to decline by March-end. A BBMP official said trends are expected to be clearer in 10-15 days.