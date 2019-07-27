Over Diploma 350 students found guilty of malpractice

Of the 404 students who were caught for suspected malpractice in the diploma courses examinations during April 2019, only 30 students have got clean a chit.

The students whose malpractice has been established before the malpractice inquiry committee are debarred from appearing for next one examination. According to officials from the state department of Technical Education, a majority of these cases were related to use of mobile phones in the examination hall.

“Though bringing mobile phones inside the examination hall is banned, many students were caught while using mobile phones during the exams for the purpose copying. Such mobile phones were seized by the examination staff at respective centres,” said a senior official of the department.

Director of Department of Technical Education H U Talwar said that considering the number of cases reported during the previous exams, malpractice had come down this year.

“Though 404 appears to be more, it is nor more than 2% of the total number of students appeared for the exams.”

Students proved guilty will be allowed to attend the classes for the next semester, but cannot appear for the examination for one semester.