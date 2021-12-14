Over one lakh Sakala applications overdue: Minister

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Inspector General of Registration & Stamps (IGRS) and the Revenue department have the maximum number of appeals pending against them for delay in delivering timely citizen services.

The BBMP has 403 first appeals and 30 second appeals under the Sakala scheme in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The IGRS has 399 first and 31 second appeals pending while it is 231 first appeals and 38 second appeals with Revenue department.

These details are mentioned in a written response by Sakala Minister B C Nagesh, tabled in the Legislative Council, to a question by Muniraju Gowda P M.

A total of 1,01,669 applications under Sakala scheme are overdue with different departments and institutions, as on December 6. Among such applications 23,818 are related to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj department, 21,196 applications pertain to Revenue department, and 12,121 are related to BBMP.

Nagesh said instructions have been given to officials to hold meetings regularly to clear applications within the stipulated time. The application numbers with due date for clearance are automatically sent to the mobile phones of officials concerned every day with a warning that they need to act.

