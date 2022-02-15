Over Rs 1,700 crore losses detected in bank scam: Karnataka minister

The government has so far identified losses to the tune of Rs 1,792 crore in the Guru Raghavendra co-operative bank irregularities case and is in the process of recovering the amount, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar told the Council on Tuesday.

The minister was responding to a question in this regard raised by U B Venkatesh.

Properties of all the 24 directors of the bank have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate.

As per High Court directions, an administrative officer has been appointed by the RBI.

Re-audit has been done for accounts from 2014-15 to 2018-19. The rest is in progress. Every fortnight, meetings are being held to identify the plan of action. Next week, a meeting will be held with police officers concerned, he added.

Venkatesh said the government was making slow progress in the case, while the victims were left in the lurch and were in dire financial conditions. “Many people are yet to get any money. The accused are out on bail. The government must constitute a high-power committee to look into the issue,” Venkatesh urged the government.

He also demanded that the bank be merged with another co-operative bank.

However, since the matter is in the High Court, the government cannot take any decision in this regard, Somashekar said.

