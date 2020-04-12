Overseas kits costly, free testing not viable: Pvt labs

The Supreme Court has ordered private laboratories to test for free. But the private labs maintain that testing for Covid-19 will not be financially viable for them as the reagents and testing kits sourced from foreign nations are expensive.

In Karnataka, Vydehi Hospital, Sakra Hospital, Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd and Neuberg Diagnostic Pvt Ltd are the only four private Covid-19 testing facilities.

Labs say since their reagents and testing kits come from Germany’s Altona, Switzerland-based Roche, and US-based Thermo Fisher, unless charitable organisations and philanthropists fund it, they cannot fund the tests from their coffers.

In fact, Neuberg is already testing for free. “Neuberg Anand has already processed close to 300 free samples in Bengaluru. Our lab will continue offering Covid-19 testing free for all without any discrimination, using funds from charitable trusts,” said Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group COO, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, in a statement.

“We are also of the opinion that the government or corporates, through their CSR funds, should reimburse Rs 2000 - Rs 2500 per test, to the private labs so that their material costs are recovered. Alternatively, ICMR or state governments should provide testing kits, sample collection materials and PPE for private labs to do free testing. Also, MRP of PCR kits, RNA extraction kits and VTM sample tubes should be fixed. The routine business of all private labs have fallen by 70% - 80% and facilitating free Covid-19 testing must be supported by government,” she added.

Neuberg Anand gets its testing kits from US-based Thermo Fisher, Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions and Chennai-based Trivitron, said its medical director Dr Sujay Prasad.

Dr KN Sridhar, founder and Managing Director of Cancyte Technologies Private Limited, told DH that the testing kits for lab come from Germany’s Altona and hence are expensive.

Vydehi Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Uma Maheshwar said, “We have conveyed the Supreme Court’s decision to the management. The management is yet to give us a go-ahead on doing the testing for free. We haven’t tested any Covid-19 sample, so far.”