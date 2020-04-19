Overworked, but underpaid, state's epidemiologists seek better deal

Union health secretary Preethi Sudan has directed all states to fill posts of epidemiologists immediately. But Karnataka’s advertisement for epidemiologists offers a paltry Rs 33,600 per month, which public health experts say is too low.

The state lacks a public health cadre unlike Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Once the epidemic comes to an end, they will be forgotten, say epidemiologists.

The industry standard for epidemiologists is Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. According to the state health department’s eligibility criteria for the post, one has to have three years experience in public health or have a postgraduate degree in epidemiology or in life sciences.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, told DH that applications have been invited from the eligible for filling four out of six vacant posts of epidemiologists’ posts in the state, four were advertised for.

When asked the below par remuneration, especially in the times of pandemic, and that too when three epidemiologists are a part of the committee to analyse the Covid-19 data, he said, “I have asked the department to offer the maximum remuneration. The recruitment is happening under the National Health

Mission.”

R Ramachandran, Director, National Health Mission, Karnataka, said, “The basic salary offered is Rs 33,600. There will be a 5% hike in the coming year and thereafter a 10% hike. We cannot hike the salary of only epidemiologists. The rest of our staff will also demand a hike then. Right now, all four vacant posts have been filled.”

A public health researcher with two decades experience in the field, told DH on the condition of anonymity, that a junior epidemiologist in an academic setup earns Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month.

“If you compare it with those in the hospitals or management, public health community gets underpaid. But the skillset is same or even more complex. The number of hours they spend is more and they do not have many holidays either. Their work conditions are tough. At the national-level one can work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the WHO and there are a lot more avenues,” he said.

“At the state and district levels, one wouldn’t get anything comparable. Whenever there is a crisis like H1N1 or dengue they need epidemiologists to look at the data and tell them what to do. There is no public health cadre in Karnataka. Whatever they want is a short-term or a stop gap arrangement. Once pandemic goes, nobody will care about epidemiologists until another crisis hits,” he rued.