Oxygen demand eases in Karnataka as government plans to create buffer stock

As Karnataka readies to unlock in different phases beginning next week, the state seems to have gotten some relief when it comes to the consumption of medical oxygen. For, the oxygen consumption per day has gradually decreased by about 200 MT over the last 20 days.

While Karnataka was consuming about 800 MT oxygen per day in mid-May, the same is averaging around 550 MT over the past week, government data shows.

Officials foresee the consumption to further go down in the coming weeks, and with this, the state's focus now will be to create buffer stock and prepare for the third wave, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is in charge of oxygen supply management, said.

According to data, the state's medical consumption was 828 MT on May 14.

The level of consumption remained more or less the same, with about 813 MT on May 23.

Post this, there has been a gradual decrease. On June 9, Karnataka used 529 MT of oxygen. While the number of active cases on May 14 was about 5.98 lakh, the same as on June 8 is 2.25 lakh.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a significant decrease in patients in the oxygenated bed facilities across all hospitals. The government should definitely ramp up the infrastructure and be prepared for the next wave. Nonetheless, going by what we have seen in other parts of the world, the third wave is unlikely to be as severe as the second," said Sujith J, executive member, Private Hospitals and Nursing Association (PHANA).

Of the 48,291 oxygenated beds available in hospitals across the state, 21,854 are occupied as on June 9. At this point, Karnataka has a total availability of 94,029 beds in all hospitals put together.

Speaking to DH, Shettar said the government was making plans for creating buffer stock to be prepared for any emergencies.

Manufacturing units in districts

"The Centre's allocation to Karnataka will not be reduced for now. The consumption of oxygen has reduced in several states across the country. Our focus will now be on creating buffer stock to use for emergency. We will start manufacturing units in all districts towards this end," he said.

For instance, in Davangere, the government has set up an oxygen plant to ensure the generation of 5-7 MT of oxygen by making use of CSR donations, Shettar said. The government will also soon be appointing nodal officers to coordinate oxygen supply in each district.