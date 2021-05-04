Oxygen shortage kills 4, including 2 Covid patients, in Afzalpur

Four people, including two Covid patients, died due to shortage of oxygen at the taluk hospital at Afzalpur in the district late on Monday night.

Two middle-aged men, an elderly woman and another woman from the taluk are the deceased.

Of the four dead, two were Covid patients on oxygen support for the past two days. The other two were brought in a critical condition on Monday evening. Their Covid test is yet to be done.

Hospital medical officer Dr Hanumanthappa Halamal said the condition of the four patients was critical and their oxygen saturation level was less than 75. Of these, two were diabetic. They died despite our best efforts to save them, the doctor said.

On coming to know of the incident, Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna sent the assistant commissioner and the tahsildar to the hospital to conduct a probe.

Expressing shock at the incident, Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil said there are no physicians at the Afzalpur taluk hospital and oxygen cylinders are out of stock.

The cylinders have to be taken to Kalaburagi for a refill, every time the gas gets exhausted, he said.

District incharge minister Murugesh Nirani told reporters that four oxygen cylinders were available at the Afzalpur hospital. Three patients died on Monday as their health condition deteriorated and another patient breathed his last on Tuesday. The deaths were not due to oxygen shortage, he claimed.

Jyothsna told a press meet that the oxygen saturation level of the patients was low when they were admitted to the hospital.

The DC said disciplinary action will be taken against the taluk health officer who gave a ‘false statement’ that the cylinders were exhausted. The hospital medical officer himself has denied that there was oxygen shortage, she said.

Jyothsna said that an additional five cylinders were kept ready for use in the hospital.

Taluk health officers get oxygen supply as per requirement, the DC said. A total of eight Covid patients are on oxygen support in the Afzalpur hospital, she said.

The district is facing a shortage of oxygen and a 400-cylinder-capacity oxygen manufacturing unit is being set up, she said.

Presently, there is availability of 900-cylinder capacity and 15 kilolitres of liquified oxygen in the district, the DC said.