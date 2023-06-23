Panchamasali demands: Siddaramaiah to convene meeting

Panchamasali demands: Siddaramaiah to convene meeting

The previous BJP government took a hurried decision on reservation, Siddaramaiah said.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 05:51 ist
During the meeting, the pontiff showered praises on Siddaramaiah for having Basavanna's portrait installed in all public offices and celebrating Rani Chennamma Jayanti. Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that he would convene a meeting with legal and Constitutional experts after the budget session next month to discuss bringing Panchamasali Lingayats under the central OBC list and Category 2A in the state.

A Panchamasali delegation led by pontiff Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami and Congress MLAs belonging to the community. The previous BJP government took a hurried decision on reservation, Siddaramaiah said.

"We must decide within the legal and Constitutional framework. So, a meeting will be convened," the CM said. During the meeting, the pontiff showered praises on Siddaramaiah for having Basavanna's portrait installed in all public offices and celebrating Rani Chennamma Jayanti. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Siddaramaiah
Panchamasali

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ethical issues

Ethical issues

Six months without a smartphone and counting

Six months without a smartphone and counting

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

 