Panchamasali demands: Siddaramaiah to convene meeting

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that he would convene a meeting with legal and Constitutional experts after the budget session next month to discuss bringing Panchamasali Lingayats under the central OBC list and Category 2A in the state.
A Panchamasali delegation led by pontiff Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami and Congress MLAs belonging to the community. The previous BJP government took a hurried decision on reservation, Siddaramaiah said.
"We must decide within the legal and Constitutional framework. So, a meeting will be convened," the CM said. During the meeting, the pontiff showered praises on Siddaramaiah for having Basavanna's portrait installed in all public offices and celebrating Rani Chennamma Jayanti.
