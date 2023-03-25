Panchamasali Horata Samiti withdraws stir temporarily

The Panchamasali Horata Samiti has temporarily withdrawn the agitation agreeing to a 7 per cent reservation, provided to the Panchamasali Ligayat community, under Category 2D by the state government.

Announcing this at a news conference here on Saturday, seer Jaya Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said, “We will temporarily withdraw the agitation as the government has extended 7% reservation under (category) 2D.” The seer, who was leading an agitation at Freedom Park for 70 days demanding a 15% reservation under category 2A, said they will continue efforts to get reservation under OBC from the Centre.

Samiti president Basanagouda Patil Yatnal expressed the same opinion. However, the Samiti’s national president Vijayananda Kashappanavar tendered his resignation from the post, opposing the government’s decision. The seer said only a few mutts belonging to the community supported the agitation. “The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha did not extend support. Except for Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and a few mutts in North Karnataka, no other mutt supported us,” he stated.

He said he got clarification from the government that the facilities available under 2A will be available under category 2D also. “We demand that the government issue a gazette notification before election code of conduct kicks in,” he said. Kashappanavar said, “I don’t agree with the government. I feel it made this announcement with polls in mind. Snatching reservation from one community and giving it to another is not acceptable.”

He said the government has put pressure on the seer to withdraw the agitation. “No community should suffer and I am submitting my resignation for the post of national president of the Samiti,” he said.