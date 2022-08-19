Panchamasali quota issue: HC restrains committee from proceeding further

The High Court has passed an interim order directing a three-member high level committee not to proceed further with regard to terms of reference issued by the state government to suggest whether Panchamasali Lingayat sub-sect can be brought under 2A category.

The state government in March 2021 had issued terms of reference to the committee headed by Justice Subhash B Adi, retired judge of the High Court.

A division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa passed the interim order on a petition filed by the Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation. The court has posted further hearing to August 24, 2022.

The petition had come up before a single judge in March this year. Considering that the matter involved public importance, the single judge had framed question for the consideration before the division bench.

The petitioner has questioned the legality of the order, dated March 10, 2021, by which terms of reference are framed, that included seeking suggestions as to whether Panchamasali Lingayat sub-sect, which is at present under category 3B, can be brought under 2A category. The reference states, "Whether the Panchamasali Lingayat sub-sect (which is presently in category 3B under the Government Order dated March 30, 2002) can be included in Category 2A and if so, under what circumstances?.”

The petitioner claimed that inclusion and exclusion of any class of citizens as a backward class in the list and to hear complaints over inclusion of backward class in such lists is occupied by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995.

"When the matter of inclusion of any class of citizens, over inclusion or under inclusion of any backward classes in such lists is occupied/covered by the 1995 Act, the government has no competency or jurisdiction to constitute a Committee under Executive Order dated 10.03.2021 and to refer the terms of reference to the Committee," the petition claimed.