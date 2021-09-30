Panchamasalis to get 2 A reservation benefits by October: Seer

Panchamasalis to get 2 A reservation benefits by Oct

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2021, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 16:32 ist
Panchamasali Mutt Seer Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami. Credit: DH Photo

Kudalasangama-based Panchamasali Mutt Seer Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami exuded confidence that the Bommai-led government would provide 2 A reservation benefits to Panchamasali Lingayat community by the end of October. "If not, our agitation will continue till the order is issued," he said.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the seer said the joint convention of the Panchamasalis will be held on October 1 in Bengaluru to discuss the next course of action. Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde has also made a positive remark on according 2 A reservation benefits to the community. The process of including Panchamasalis under 2 A category is almost complete. The commission has to submit a report to the government in this regard.

 Referring to the Public Works Minister C C Patil's statement in Gadag, the seer said the minister promised, in the name of Kittur Rani Chennamma, that the demand would be met without fail. So people of the community are hopeful that the government would issue an order in October.

When questioned on the decline in numbers of posts in various departments of the government and no regular appointment, the seer said over seven lakh posts are vacant in various departments of the government. Besides, the government is filling the posts on contract basis. "Getting 2 A reservation benefits for the community is our main goal. Later, we would urge the government to fill the vacant posts."

 

Karanataka
Karnataka News
KUdalasangama

