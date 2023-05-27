Death due to contaminated water: K'taka PDO suspended

Panchayat officer suspended over infant death due to contaminated water in Karnataka's Raichur

A team of health officials including ASHA workers are camping in the village to supervise health condition of those affected

DHNS
DHNS, Raichur,
  • May 27 2023, 18:09 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 18:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Panchayat Development Officer Renuka was suspended on Saturday in connection with the death of a boy after drinking contaminated water in Rekalmardi village of Devadurga taluk. Out of 30 villagers who were admitted to Arakera Community Health Center after drinking contaminated water, 15 villagers recovered and were discharged from the centre. 

A team of health officials including ASHA workers are camping in the village to supervise the health condition of the people. There are 58 households in the village. The villagers had complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming water from an unclean water tank on Thursday.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Raichur

