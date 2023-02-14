Panchayat polls: Delimitation notification in 10 days, govt tells Karnataka HC

The state government on Tuesday informed the high court that the delimitation notification in connection with the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections will be issued within the next ten days.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was hearing the PIL filed by the State Election Commission (SEC). The division bench adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

The SEC had challenged the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act, 2021, which was published in the Gazette on September 18, 2021, contending that it would delay the elections which are already due. In the previous hearing, on December 14, 2022, the court had imposed Rs five lakh cost on the state government for inordinate delay in the conduct of elections and granted time till February to come out with requisite notifications.

At the hearing, Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi submitted that the state government is in receipt of a voluminous report submitted by the Delimitation Commission on January 30, 2023 and it will be notified shortly.

The AG further sought time of three more months insofar as reservation notification as the matter pertaining to determination of political backwardness of OBCs has been entrusted to a dedicated Commission headed by a retired high court judge. The AG also informed the court that in the matter pertaining to BBMP polls, the Apex Court has granted time till March 31, 2023 to bring out the reservation notification after determining the OBC quotient.