Panchayat polls: Delimitation notification out, govt informs HC

The high court on Thursday gave time to the State Election Commission (SEC) to take further action in connection with the zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, adjourned the hearing until April 12, 2023, after perusing the compliance report submitted by the state government.

The bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by the SEC over the delay in elections.

The SEC challenged the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act, 2021, contending that it would delay the already due panchayat polls.

At the hearing, the government placed the compliance report enclosing the gazette notification related to the delimitation of constituencies of the zilla and taluk panchayats.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi said that the final delimitation notification was published on March 1 and the report would also be forwarded to the SEC for further action.