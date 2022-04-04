Pandemic-hit industries get power tariff concession

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), which ordered revision of power tariff for all consumers on Monday, provided rebates to industries to help them recover from the pandemic.

“In order to enable micro and small scale industries certified by the Government of Karnataka to recover from the adverse effects of Covid-19, the Commission has decided to allow a rebate of 50 paise per unit in the monthly energy consumption for one year," the KERC said.

The commission also extended concessions to seasonal industries like ice manufacturing units and cold storage units situated in the coastal belt of Karnataka (within a radius of 5 km from the sea) by offering a rebate of Re 1 per unit.

The relaxation in the peak hour tariff (6 pm and 10 pm) during the monsoon months will be continued between July and November. Higher charges will be applicable only in the remaining months.

Additionally, the KERC announced a special incentive scheme for all high tension (HT) consumers for use of energy between 10 am and 6 pm by allowing an incentive of Re 1 per unit. For consumption during the night (10 pm to 6 am), an incentive of Rs 2 per unit will be given. However, those using the energy during the evening (6 pm to 10 pm) will attract a penalty of Re 1/unit.

Revenue deficit pegged at Rs 3,143 crore

The electricity supplying companies (escoms) have a total revenue deficit of Rs 3,143.16 crore, including the 1,700.49 crore deficit from FY 2020-21

Further, the KERC said that during the pandemic, the energy sale by escoms for 2020-21 had come down "drastically" by 7,228.65 MU, resulting in revenue going down by Rs 6,182.84 crore.

It attributed the 35 paise/unit increase in tariff to the losses suffered in the financial year 2021.

