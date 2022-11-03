Panel discusses India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence

India's quest for self-reliance in the defence sector and its pursuit of global-exporter ambitions were in focus at a panel discussion at the Global Investors Meet here on Thursday.

The shortcomings in India's defence offset policy which requires foreign vendors to invest at least 30 per cent of the purchase value in the country's defence sector were a recurring theme of the discussion. Amber Dubey, former joint secretary, ministry of civil aviation, called for a switch from growth models that are reliant on offsets and transfer of technology to more collaborative, win-win goals.

Vincent Panzera, vice president, international supply chain and industrial development – Lockheed Martin, said India's push for indigenous development in the sector should not be seen as a "threat" to its global partners. He said a culture of competition could only lead to improved products.

The discussion, moderated by defence expert Maroof Raza, also featured Pierre Dickeli, CEO – Safran India. Dickeli said developing self-reliance was critical for countries before they exported their capabilities.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan traced the growth of its light combat aircraft, Tejas – from initial concerns over lags in capacity buildup to its present endorsement by international customers.