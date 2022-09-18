Panel for appointment of women warden to girls' hostels

Panel for appointment of women warden to girls' hostels

DH News Service, Sirsi
DH News Service, Sirsi,
  • Sep 18 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 22:30 ist

Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Pramila Naidu said on Sunday that a proposal would be sent to the state government seeking to compulsorily appoint women wardens for girls' hostels.

Speaking to reporters here Naidu said, "The commission had in the past sought the minister concerned to appoint only women wardens to the girls/women hostels. During my four-day visit to Uttara Kannada, I noticed several problems faced by girls/working women in hostels."

"I have instructed the officials concerned to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the migrant working women. Also, the commission will write to the Education Department to allow the teacher couple work at same or nearest places," she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
India News
hostels

What's Brewing

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

 