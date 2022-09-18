Panel for appointment of women warden to girls' hostels

Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Pramila Naidu said on Sunday that a proposal would be sent to the state government seeking to compulsorily appoint women wardens for girls' hostels.

Speaking to reporters here Naidu said, "The commission had in the past sought the minister concerned to appoint only women wardens to the girls/women hostels. During my four-day visit to Uttara Kannada, I noticed several problems faced by girls/working women in hostels."

"I have instructed the officials concerned to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the migrant working women. Also, the commission will write to the Education Department to allow the teacher couple work at same or nearest places," she said.