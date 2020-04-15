Panel to decide amendments to K'taka Universities Act

Panel to decide amendments to K'taka Universities Act

Chiranjeev Kulkarni
Chiranjeev Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 22:21 ist

An expert committee has been set up to look into the amendments proposed to Karnataka State Universities Act (KSU) to bring in a uniform act for all state-run varsities in the state.

Senior academician Dr Vasudev Atre is the head of the committee. The move follows a clarification sought by the Union government on the amendments forwarded to the president by Governor Vajubhai Vala, who also is the chancellor of the universities.

The Union government, which analysed the Act, had sought clarification on nine points. Now to address these queries, the higher education department has constituted the committee. Its other members are Prof B Thimme Gowda former vice-chancellor, Bangalore University, IIITB director Prof Sadagopan, academician Prof M K Sridhar and Geetha Narayan Srishti from Shrishti Institute of Arts and Design Technology.

Some universities in the state, though run by the government, do not come under the existing Act. Hence, the government decided to bring a uniform Act by amending the KSU Act. These amendments have been passed by the legislature and were sent to the government for approval. The government has forwarded the same to the president.

