Panel to frame new Karnataka Assembly rules soon: Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

Bharath Joshi
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2020, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 01:59 ist
The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be revisited by a committee formed for this purpose, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Monday. 

“There’s a need to bring some changes to the rules. The Assembly has authorised me to constitute a committee,” he said, adding that opinions will be sought from citizens from all walks of life. 

During the six-day Assembly session that concluded Saturday, Kageri said 28 MLAs were absent - 12 from BJP, 10 Congress and six JD(S). “Many didn’t come because they were Covid-19 positive. Others haven’t stated why they were absent,” he said. 

The Assembly conducted business for 40 hours and 37 Bills were tabled. While one Bill was withheld, 36 were passed. Members spent 14.22 hours discussing these Bills, Kageri said. 

Of the 3,071 questions asked by the members, answers to 1,109 questions were tabled in the Assembly. Nine out of 129 calling attention notices were discussed, he said. 

