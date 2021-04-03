Panelists bat for vaccination drives for underprivileged in Karnataka

There is an urgent need to address waning vaccine coverage among the lesser privileged and an even pressing need to conduct special camps for the differently-abled and immobile patients, concluded 20 panelists at a discussion held on the occasion of World Health Day here on Saturday.

The discussion was organised by DH Brandspot, in association with Manipal Hospital's doctors, and over a dozen apartment complex representatives from across the city.

Dr Manish Rai, hospital director, Manipal Hospitals, said the group would soon be undertaking special vaccination drives for the underprivileged. "There is a need to hold special vaccination camps for differently-abled and immobile patients, who are more vulnerable, and Manipal Hospitals will soon be addressing this by conducting special camps for such groups."

Poornima Shetty, president, Rustambagh Welfare Association, raised the point about caring for domestic workers, security guards, house-helps and cooks. "We need to take up vaccination in a phased manner for such groups," she said.

Dr Archana Agarwal, infertility specialist, Mannat Fertility Clinic, Marathahalli, mentioned that the infection spread among house-helps is higher due to the fact that they have to share washrooms, sometimes four or five live together. "They are scared of sharing the fact that they're experiencing symptoms and are unwilling to get tested as they're scared of losing their wages," she said.

Dr Sartaj Khan, associate prof and head, Al-Ameen Arts, Science and Commerce College, pointed out that not everyone lives in an apartment complex and that we need to take the community together as the scourge of Covid spares none.

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HoD & consultant- Interventional Pulmonology & Lung Transplant Physician, said, "Despite treating Covid patients, I haven't contracted Covid. This is because I wore personal protective equipment. This is evidence to the fact that we can protect ourselves by simply following Covid appropriate behaviour - of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing."

The team from Manipal consisting of Deepak Venugopalan, the regional COO Bangalore & TN cluster of MHEPL, and Arnab Mondal the hospital director, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, among others spoke about the promises to the community, the Dos & Don'ts and precautions to be taken keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 infections.

Vikram Rai, general secretary, Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF), who was also part of the panel, said that the RWAs had been playing a very important role in this drive.

'Rapid surge in cases'

Satish Rao, member and Covid in-charge, I Change Indiranagar, said, "When we compare the number of cases from January to March 31, last year, with this year during the same period, we will find that there is an increase by 7.6 times this year.

Also, when we compare the rise in cases from March 1 to March 31 reported this year and the cases reported last year during the same time, the rise is by 16.7 times this year. Ask people who don't mask up to do so. The community will stand behind you."