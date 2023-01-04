Panic grips Mysuru school after guards claim leopard sighting

Fear has gripped the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) School in Mysuru after the school's security personnel claimed to have spotted a leopard in the school campus on Tuesday midnight.

Mahesh Kumar, in-charge Deputy Conservator of Forest, Mysuru division, told DH that they received a complaint from the school at around 10:30 am on Wednesday (January 4) that the security personnel had spotted a leopard at around 1 am.

Immediately, a team of forest department officials led by Lakshmikanth, Assistant Conservator of Forest, rushed to the spot.

However, they were unable to find any corroborative evidence such as pugmarks or any other signs to prove the movement of the leopard there. CCTV footage also did not show any evidence. However, all precautionary steps are being taken, he said.

The forest department officials are placing a cage, eight trap cameras and a dedicated team to conduct the operation there, he added.

Mahesh also informed that since they have not found any evidence to prove the leopard;s movement there, they have asked the school authorities to continue regular classes from Wednesday.