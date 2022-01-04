Parents fume after some schools mandate Covid-19 vaccination in Karnataka

As kids in the 15-18 age group began getting jabbed against Covid-19 on Monday, parents began receiving messages.

"Vaccination done for 10 A girls. Those who were absent must be vaccinated at whichever place you prefer. Submission of certificates is a must by this week itself. It is compulsory, take it seriously," read one message that was sent by a CBSE school and shared with DH by a parent.

The message spooked the parents. "We were really shocked with the communication from school saying children will not be allowed to write board exams if they are not vaccinated. What kind of rule is this," asked the parent.

"It is for parents to decide and we demand concerned authorities to instruct schools about the same."

Such sentiments were also echoed by other parents that DH met after several schools made vaccination mandatory and sent out warning messages as the vaccination programme kicked off amid a Covid-19 surge.

Parents revealed that some of the private unaided schools sent out messages on Sunday evening itself, mandating offline attendance for children on Monday following the vaccination session.

"My daughter's school has made vaccination compulsory," said a parent. "They have been given the option to get it done outside or at the camp to be organised at the school. But we need to submit a vaccination certificate if the child has to attend offline or online classes from January second week."

While several parents disapproved of schools making vaccination mandatory, at least one school batted for "caution" over the jabs that has triggered anxiety.

"Vaccination for children is a government advisory. However, parental consent is required to facilitate the same on our campus. The schools will also need to gauge the current scenario and proceed with caution," said Aloysius D'mello, principal of Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru.

On the other hand, government schools had a different kind of problem. At some schools, despite requests, most of the parents and kids did not turn up, with the former citing several issues.

School principals asked parents to their wards jabbed whenever and wherever it is convenient for them.

Dr Vishal R, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, sought to allay fears of parents. "Vaccination is not mandatory, but parents should take it on a positive note," he told DH.

But the private schools' management association advised parents to consider vaccination as a responsibility.

"All these days parents said they were waiting for vaccines for children. Now, instead of blaming schools for making it mandatory, let them take it as a responsibility and get the kids vaccinated," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

