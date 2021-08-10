Party workers miffed with Gowda-Bommai meeting: MLA

Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, who is miffed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said on Tuesday that the habit of his party leaders meeting their counterparts in the JD(S) or others, would hurt party workers.

Speaking to reporters, Preetham said that he had met Bommai earlier in the day and had conveyed the feelings of BJP workers in the old Mysuru region over the CM's meeting with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

"In politics, it is okay to meet (Opposition leaders) after one or two months or as a courtesy call, or for (discussion) on issues regarding land, water or language. But party workers questioned whether the meeting was required within 24 hours (of Bommai taking charge). If party workers want to raise this question, they can't enter the Vidhana Soudha and do so. As their representative, I have raised their question," he said, after meeting Bommai.

"Not only CM, let any ministers visit JD(S) leaders and have lunch or snacks. But, when it comes to constituency, district and politics, the habit of visiting JD(S) or other leaders will hurt BJP karyakartas," he said.

Apart from Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka was present in the meeting. Preetham said that the CM has assured him that the government and the party will work together, and none of the party workers would be left aggrieved.